EPIX’s recently appointed President Michael Wright has made his first major executive hire, naming veteran TV development executive Nancy Cotton as EVP, Original Programming. She starts today, reporting to Wright.

Cotton, most recently U.S. President of Production for Heyday Television, will be responsible for development and production of all scripted original series for the MGM-owned premium network, working in partnership with Wright. She takes over the role previously held by Joselyn Diaz who exited last month.

Epix

“I’ve known and had the pleasure of working with Nancy on many projects over the years, and she is one of the most skilled television executives in the business. Her taste, experience and talent relationships are first rate and a huge addition to our team,” said Wright. “We are fortunate to have Nancy join EPIX at a time when the network is rapidly expanding, both its original programming and its distribution platforms, and her ability to attract and nurture great content will be vital to our growth.”

Cotton joins EPIX from Heyday TV — the joint venture of feature producer David Heyman and NBCUniversal International Studios — where she was U.S. President of Production Working with Heyman, she oversaw series projects targeted for broadcast, cable, and streaming, including Moira Kirland’s In Between Lives, recently ordered to pilot by NBC for fall 2018 consideration. Heyday TV also has projects currently in development with Emmy and Oscar-winning director Susanne Bier, Oscar-nominated writer Richard Lagravenese, Oscar-nominated director Jamie Donoughue, and actor Patrick Dempsey.

Cotton previously was SVP Creative Affairs at Fox 21 TV Studios and predecessor Fox TV Studios for nine years, overseeing the development and production of such series as The Americans for FX, The Killing for AMC and Netflix, and the development of USA Network’s drama Queen Of The South the Showtime’s The Chi, written by Lena Waithe.

Prior to Fox TV Studies, Cotton was Head of Television for Mel Gibson’s Icon Productions where she executive produced UPN’s Kevin Hill, starring Taye Diggs and the 10-part documentary series Carrier for PBS and produced ABC’s Complete Savages and CBS’ Clubhouse. Cotton also served as VP Programming for Mandalay Television. There, she produced series, Young Americans for the WB and worked on ABC’s Cupid. Previously, she was director, Drama Series at ABC, where she oversaw a host of series including David Kelley’s award-winning The Practice.

EPIX original scripted series slate includes Get Shorty, starring Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano, renewed for its second season; Berlin Station, starring Richard Armitage, Ashley Judd and Richard Jenkins, renewed for its third season; and The Truth About Harry Quebert, starring Patrick Dempsey, currently in post-production.