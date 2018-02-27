Epix will offer Ultra HD video content to subscribers through its on-demand platform — claiming to be the first premium network in the U.S. to stream such visually rich content within its app.

The service launches later this year with a number of movies and original shows in 4K Ultra HD, including films from the James Bond franchise (Die Another Day, Goldeneye, Goldfinger, From Russia With Love, and The Spy Who Loved Me), newer films, including Arrival, The Magnificent Seven, Star Trek Beyond ,and the EPIX original series Get Shorty.

“It has been widely reported that the adoption rate of Ultra HD TV sets in the U.S. is far outpacing the adoption rate of HD at its launch, indicating that there is a significant opportunity to provide audiences with the best possible viewing experience,” said Jon Dakss, EPIX’s chief digital officer. “The majority of large screen TVs sold in the U.S. are now 4K Ultra HD, providing a great deal of opportunity for us to tap into this high-demand space.”