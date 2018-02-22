Entertainment One is teaming with Vicky Jones (Killing Eve) and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge via Jones and Waller-Bridge’s DryWrite banner, on romantic thriller comedy series Run. The project was announced by Mark Gordon, eOne’s President and Chief Content Officer, Film, Television and Digital at eOne’s annual Drama Preview Thursday morning in London.

Written by Jones with Waller-Bridge in a recurring role, Run is a romantic-comedic-thriller about ex-lovers who made a pact 15 years ago that if they ever needed to escape life, they could send each other a simple text message – “RUN” – and impulsively disappear together. Run is their story. Jones and Waller-Bridge will executive produce alongside Emily Leo of Wigwam Films (BAFTA-winning Under the Shadow).

The series will be spearheaded by Carolyn Newman and Polly Williams for eOne.

Jones directed the plays Mydidae and Fleabag and penned the plays Touch and The One. In addition to creating and starring in Fleabag and Crashing, Waller-Bridge’s credits include an upcoming role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, as well as roles in Broadchurch, The Cafe and The Iron Lady.

Jones and Waller-Bridge are repped by UTA in the U.S. Jones is repped by United Artists, and Waller-Bridge is repped by Hatton McEwan Penford and Independent in the UK.