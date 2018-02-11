Employment for a jobs category that includes promoters, agents and managers has spurred major employment growth in the Los Angeles entertainment industry, according to a new report.

The Center for a Competitive Workforce issued the report on Friday. It claimed entertainment industry employment grew 19.6% from 2007 to 2016, far outstripping the four percent growth across all industries during the same period.

The Center for a Competitive Workforce is a partnership between the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation; 19 Los Angeles region community colleges in the in the L.A./O.C. Regional Consortium; the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce; and the Center of Excellence for Labor Market Research at Mt. San Antonio College.

The jobs category that includes promoters, agents and managers added more than 36,000 jobs over the 2006-2016 period. That number includes both old and new agencies and management firms. Some of the growth can be attributed to the addition of new divisions devoted to social media, YouTube stars and e-sports, the report said.

Digital media also spurred big jobs growth, as companies with that function grew 12% during the period. However, non-Internet related publishing was down six percent.

The Center for a Competitive Workforce chose the entertainment industry for its first study because of the disruption to traditional powers going on from Netflix Inc., Amazon, Hulu and others.