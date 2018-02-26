Ensa Cosby, the daughter of Bill Cosby, died Friday in Massachusetts from kidney disease. She was 44. A Cosby family spokesman confirmed the news in a statement today and asked for prayers for the family; he did not provide further details.

Ensa Cosby’s, who appeared on one episode of her father’s famed NBC series The Cosby Show, was Bill and Camile Cosby’s second-youngest of four daughters. Ennis Cosby, their only son, was killed in 1997 during a robbery in the Sepulveda Pass in Los Angeles.

Bill Cosby is awaiting retrial in Pennsylvania over the alleged 2004 rape of Andrea Constand, the only criminal case pending against the comedian, who has been accused by more than 60 women of sexually assaulting and drugging them over the decades. He faces several other civil cases nationwide.

The criminal trial is set to begin April 2.