Engine Group North American CEO Rick Eiserman announced today that Zihla Salinas has been appointed CEO of Trailer Park Group and Matt Brubaker has been promoted to CEO & Creative Director of the Trailer Park Film Entertainment Division. They will both report to Eiserman.

Salinas is set to oversee the vision and direction of Trailer Park Group’s business and integrated offering across the company’s divisions. Prior to Trailer Park, she was Executive Vice President & Managing Director at DonerLA. She also held executive positions at the parent company level for MDC Partners and brought her data and digital expertise to entertainment-centric clients including Netflix, Disney, and E!.

“Trailer Park is the best of the best when it comes to entertainment marketing,” said Salinas. “The agency has been pushing the boundaries of storytelling and large- and small-scale production to make, market and distribute content for years. With the shifts we have seen in the industry over the past decade, I believe the vast services offered by Trailer Park Group has allowed the agency to stay ahead of the industry, and I look forward to being part of the Group.”

Brubaker served as President of Trailer Park’s Film Division for the past decade. With his extensive experience in theatrical, Broadway and home entertainment that has contributed to the growth of Trailer Park, earning numerous accolades including being named CLIO Entertainment Agency of the Year. He has worked on award-winning campaigns, including for Dunkirk, Baby Driver, Interstellar, Mad Max, The Dark Knight Rises, and others. Before joining Trailer Park he was a creative executive at New Line Cinema and at Warner Bros.

“When I joined Trailer Park nearly 10 years ago, I was blown away by our ability to capture hearts and minds through creative storytelling to audiences across the country and to drive people to view our clients’ entertainment experiences. This was due, largely, to the creative force of Matt,” said Eiserman. “I am thrilled with his promotion to CEO & Creative Director of the Trailer Park Film Entertainment Division, and look forward to watching as he continues to develop award-winning, audience-driving experiences for Trailer Park’s growing roster of clients.”

Said Eiserman of Trailer Park’s newly appointed leadership: “Zihla’s diverse experience and her understanding and foresight into the industry makes her the perfect leader to take us through the next phase. With the massive growth and momentum we’ve seen at Trailer Park and the broader Engine network over the past 12 months, we felt it was the right time to expand our leadership to propel Trailer Park and our clients into the future with the addition of Zihla and the promotion of Matt.”

Eiserman was previously the CEO of Trailer Park and he also held the dual role as North American CEO of Engine Group (Trailer Park’s parent company). He has stepped down as CEO of Trailer Park, but will maintain his position as North American CEO of Engine Group.