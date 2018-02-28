Rhyon Nicole Brown (Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le,and Porscha Coleman (You Can’t Fight Christmas) are set for recurring roles on the fourth season of Fox’s hit hip-hop drama series Empire.

Brown will play Maya, the daughter of Poundcake, Cookie’s (Taraji P. Henson) fellow inmate. Maya was born in prison, stolen from her mother’s arms, and adopted by upper middle-class parents. A classically trained dancer, she’s beautiful, graceful, and headstrong. Coleman will portray Mercedes, Porsha’s (Ta’Rhonda Jones) sexy and ambitious cousin. She has a street-hustle mentality and looks to exploit any avenue she can to jumpstart her budding singing/rap career.

Season 4 has seen Lucious (Terrence Howard) battling to regain his physical and mental faculties after the explosion and Cookie (Henson) with her own challenges, revisiting her traumatic 17 years in prison in a series of flashbacks.

Brown’s recent credits include Lifetime’s Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le, BET’s Tales, and Freeform’s Lincoln Heights. She’s repped by APA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and HeyGurl, Inc.

Coleman was recently seen in TV One’s original film, You Can’t Fight Christmas. She’s repped by Pantheon and Branding Avatar.

Empire was created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, who executive produce with Brian Grazer, showrunner Brett Mahoney, Ilene Chaiken, Francie Calfo and Sanaa Hamri.

Empire returns Wednesday, March 28 at 8/7c on Fox.