Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle and Jane Fonda are among the latest batch of stars to present at this weekend’s 90th Oscars telecast.

The Girl On A Train star, Ocean’s 8 actress, stand-up comedian and Fonda, who won an Oscar for her performance in 1972’s Klute, will be joined by Eugenio Derbez, Ansel Elgort, Jodie Foster, Eiza Gonzalez, Ashley Judd, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong’o and Christopher Walken on stage.

The show, which is produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, airs on Sunday March 4 on ABC and is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

“These actors have embodied some of the most heroic, aspirational and indelible characters ever brought to the screen,” said De Luca and Todd. “In so doing, they’ve not only entertained the world, but illuminated the full range of the human experience.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has previously announced stars including Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Oscar Isaac, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, Eva Marie Saint, Wes Studi, Kelly Marie Tran, Zendaya, Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Daniela Vega will present awards.