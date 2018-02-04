The latest trailer for John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place made some noise tonight during the Super Bowl.

Directed by John Krasinski – he co-stars, for the first time, with wife Emily Blunt in the Paramount thriller. The 30-sec teaser continues to haunt us with the film’s logline, “If they can’t hear you, they can’t hunt you.” The picture depicts a family living in quiet solitude in the woods, keyword being quiet. They use sign language, which we soon see is a choice, not a necessity.

The Paramount movie opens on April 6.