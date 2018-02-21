Former TLC development executive Elvia Van Es Oliva has joined Studio Ramsay as EVP/Head of Current Programming.

Based at Studio Ramsay’s Los Angeles office, Van Es Oliva will oversee the company’s existing slate and work closely with London-based Chief Creative Officer Chris Brogden to take the production company’s formats to the U.S. market. Van Es Oliva, who will take up her new role later this month, will join Head of Digital and Short Form Content Justin Mandel in L.A.

Van Es Oliva moves to Studio Ramsay from TLC, where she headed the West Coast development team. There she launched several hit series including Outdaughtered, Rattled, Meet the Putmans and four-night event This Is Life Live.

Prior to TLC, Van Es Oliva served as SVP Development for Fly On The Wall Entertainment where she was responsible for developing and selling formats, social experiments and docu-series including The Big Tip for Food Network and Big Rich Texas for Style Network.

Previously she was VP Programming and Development at High Noon Entertainment, West Coast, where she helped develop, sell and oversee shows including TruTV’s Guinness World Record’s Gone Wild and VH1’s Making Mr Right. As a freelance producer and showrunner her credits also include Brat Camp and The Family for ABC, Flipped for MTV and I Wanna Be A Hilton for NBC.

“We’re thrilled to have Elvia join the team,” said Gordon Ramsay, CEO, Studio Ramsay. “Her success in the unscripted arena along with her knowledge of the industry overall, her tremendous work ethic and passion, will be pivotal to the company’s growth.”

Studio Ramsay, producer of The F Word With Gordon Ramsay, is behind UK series including Gordon on Cocaine, Culinary Genius (syndicated on Fox stations in the U.S.) and Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Great Christmas Roast, all for ITV. In the U.S., 24 Hours To Hell & Back will air this summer on Fox.