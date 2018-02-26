Ellen Digital Ventures, a joint initiative between Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros Digital Networks, has hired Michael Riley as General Manager.

Riley will head the strategic vision and management of EDV with full financial responsibility – including all owned-and-operated sites, all related social media activity from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, EDV’s digital content studio, and digital games business. He’ll report to the EDV board in addition to working alongside The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producers Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner and Kevin A. Leman II.

Riley most recently served as president and CEO of KCETLink Media Group, where he led the successful transformation of the public media organization into a digital content hub. He previously served as president of ABC Family, currently Freeform, with the Walt Disney Co. Under Riley’s leadership, the channel became cable TV’s No. 1 network in primetime among young women for the first time in its history. Riley began his media career with Turner Broadcasting in Europe.

“Michael is a smart, thoughtful and strategic leader,” said Craig Hunegs, President, Warner Bros Digital Networks and President, Business and Strategy, Warner Bros Television Group. “His strong track record evolving businesses and digital expertise make him an invaluable part of Ellen and Warner Bros Digital Networks, and we’re thrilled to have him join the team.”