Disjointed‘s Elizabeth Ho has been cast as a series regular opposite Kat Dennings in ABC’s untitled Justin Noble comedy pilot.

Written by Noble, the untitled project (formerly known as How May We Hate You?) is based on the book and blog How May We Hate You? The workplace ensemble comedy centers on two guest-services associates at a high-end resort and the co-workers and guests they’re stuck with for eight to 16 hours a day.

Ho will play Belinda, type-A and control-obsessed, she is the recently-promoted staff manager at the hotel. Eager to get the hotel in shape and make Ellie (Dennings) and Gabe (TBD) suffer, Belinda goes a little overboard on new policies. The only thing keeping her in check is the fact that the hotel owner’s son has just become her new assistant manager – and she’s too paralyzed by the need to impress to protest.

The single-camera comedy hails from Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer-producer Noble, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV, CBS TV Studios and ABC Studios.

Ho most recently starred as Jenny in Netflix’s Disjointed alongside Kathy Bates and Tone Bell. She’s repped by Stone Manners Salners and Stride Management.