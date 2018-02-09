The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss will produce and star as Rosemary Kennedy in the biopic, A Letter From Rosemary Kennedy, directed by Ritesh Batra (The Lunchbox, Our Souls at Night). The pic, which hails from Nick Yarborough’s 2016 Black List script, explores the heartbreaking story of John F. Kennedy’s older sister who spent a lifetime hidden from public view by her politically ambitious father, Joseph Kennedy.

Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures and Kevin Turen from Guy Grand Productions are producing alongside Moss, while Richard Arlook, Allard Cantor, and Jarrod Murray serve as exec producers.

Mister Smith Entertainment will present the film to international buyers at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin. Endeavor Content is selling North American rights.

Moss, who recently picked up an Emmy and Golden Globe award for her performance in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, is repped by WME.

