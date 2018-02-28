Dublin-based Element Pictures (The Lobster, Room) has acquired film rights to Irish bestseller Oh My God What A Complete Aisling. Billed as Ireland’s answer to Bridget Jones, the first-time novel is by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen and was the market’s No. 1 adult fiction title of 2017.

Based on the eponymous Facebook page created by the authors, the book centers on 28-year-old Aisling who lives at home in Ballygobbard with her parents and commutes to her good job at PensionsPlus in Dublin. When a week in Tenerife with her boyfriend doesn’t end with the expected engagement, Aisling calls a halt to things and soon surprises herself and everyone else by agreeing to move into a three-bedroom flat with stylish Sadhbh from human resources and her friend, the mysterious Elaine.

McLysaght and Breen last December signed a deal with Gill Books for a further two installments and are attached to write the film’s screenplay.

Element’s Rory Gilmartin is producing with Ed Guiney. The company’s Chelsea Morgan Hoffmann is heading up development. The deal was brokered by Luke Speed at Curtis Brown Group on behalf of Sheila Crowley & Abbie Greaves of Curtis Brown Group, and Mark Byrne for Element Pictures.