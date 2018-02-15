Edward Abroms, an Oscar-nominated and two-time Emmy-winning editor who worked on Steven Spielberg’s debut feature Duel and also directed numerous TV shows, died Tuesday. He was 82.

The American Cinema Editors confirmed the news. He was a member of the guild’s board for nearly three decades, including 17 years as treasurer, and received its Career Achievement Award in 2006. ACE’s Edgar Burcksen penned a tribute to Abroms when he received that honor; read it if full below.

Although Abroms had a sizable roster of episodic TV directing credits — Kojak, The Six Million Dollar Man and Murder, She Wrote among many others — his career was devoted largely to editing. He launched his career on such TV series as Tarzan and Ironside before segueing to telefilms and features like The Groundstar Conspiracy and You’ll Like My Mother in the early 1970s.

He edited episodes of Columbo starting in 1971 and would return for the 1990 telefilm Rest in Peace, Mrs. Columbo. He earned three Emmy noms during his run on the Peter Falk-led series — two for directing and one for editing, winning for the patter in 1972. Abroms’ first of four total Emmy noms was for editing the 1970 telefilm My Sweet Charlie.

After working with a young Steven Spielberg on a 1969 episode of The Night Gallery that starred Joan Crawford, the duo reteamed for the director’s 1974 feature debut The Sugarland Express, starring Goldie Hawn.

A few TV credits later, Abroms landing an editing gig on Blue Thunder, director John Badham’s 1983 helicopter sci-fi actioner starring Jaws veteran Roy Scheider. Abroms would land his only Oscar nom for that film, losing to the team that cut The Right Stuff.

Abroms’ final directing credit was a 1985 episode of Murder, She Wrote, but he continued editing for another decade, working mostly on TV films and later the 1994 Jean-Claude Van Damme feature Street Fighter.

Here is ACE’s 2006 tribute to Abroms: