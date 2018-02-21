“Straight Talk. Progress for the People.” That’s the tagline on Dylan Ratigan’s home page, below the words “Dylan Ratigan for Congress.” In the latest case of TV-meets-real world politics, the former MSNBC anchor has launched a bid for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He is running as a Democrat against GOP incumbent Elise Stefanik in New York’s 21st congressional district, in the northern part of the state.

The Saranac, NY, native was host of The Dylan Ratigan Show, which aired from 2009-12 on MSNBC. Originally titled Morning Meeting with Dylan Ratigan, the show focused on politics and the economy, often keying on business and financial matters. Ratigan honed his economic chops as global managing editor for corporate finance at Bloomberg L.P. and later on the business-focused CNBC shows Fast Money and Closing Bell

“I chose to resign from well paying, high profile jobs in 2009 and in 2012 because I objected to corruption – both financial and political,” Ratigan said amid a series of tweets today confirming and explaining his candidacy (read them below). “I made a hard choice that I believe in. It’s that integrity and willingness to stand up for what I believe in that I’ll take to Washington.”

Ratigan also is an author — his 2012 book Greedy Bastards was a New York Times bestseller — does commentary for Cenk Ungar’s satellite radio show The Young Turks and hosts the podcast Greedy Bastards Antidote.

Here is a series of tweets this morning confirming Ratigan’s candidacy:

The question I’ve asked myself since my first days at St. Bernard’s Elementary, is “what am I going to do?” And it became clear to me at an early age that my obligation to myself was to do the best I possibly could with what I had, and to use my abilities to help people. — Dylan Ratigan (@DylanRatigan) February 21, 2018

Here’s how a congressional campaign works: Conduct a poll, and find out what the people are most afraid of, what they love. Raise money, hire producers, and make content to play on the emotions of voters to make your opponent look worse than you. I don’t have this privilege. — Dylan Ratigan (@DylanRatigan) February 21, 2018

We’re running a different kind of campaign. I’m running for Congress in NY-21 as Dylan Ratigan from Saranac Lake. https://t.co/gOwkviPmkQ — Dylan Ratigan (@DylanRatigan) February 21, 2018

I’m running for Congress, but I’ve never voted in my life. I always thought the choices available didn't reflect the potential leadership for this country. I worked for truth via journalism, and small business via veteran run farms. I thought that was enough. I was wrong. — Dylan Ratigan (@DylanRatigan) February 21, 2018

People are disgusted, but the indulgence of our disgust and the lack of leadership and seriousness in government, is something we can no longer allow. The risks to our country are they greatest they’ve ever been. But when the risks are high, the opportunity is equally high. — Dylan Ratigan (@DylanRatigan) February 21, 2018

We just passed the least serious piece of tax legislation in American history. The government’s not serious, our politicians aren't serious, and that needs to change now. — Dylan Ratigan (@DylanRatigan) February 21, 2018

Tax policy dictates the flow of money and resources in our economy. It is the most serious conversation we can have after talking about defense of our borders. — Dylan Ratigan (@DylanRatigan) February 21, 2018

My candidacy is for the Democratic nomination, for the issues that I stand for and that the party stands for. But at the end of the day I’m not running for a party, I’m running to make the leadership in our district and in America more serious. — Dylan Ratigan (@DylanRatigan) February 21, 2018

My positions have been consistent throughout my entire career, which is, let’s be serious, have a serious conversation, and create real solutions. — Dylan Ratigan (@DylanRatigan) February 21, 2018