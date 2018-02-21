“Straight Talk. Progress for the People.” That’s the tagline on Dylan Ratigan’s home page, below the words “Dylan Ratigan for Congress.” In the latest case of TV-meets-real world politics, the former MSNBC anchor has launched a bid for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
He is running as a Democrat against GOP incumbent Elise Stefanik in New York’s 21st congressional district, in the northern part of the state.
The Saranac, NY, native was host of The Dylan Ratigan Show, which aired from 2009-12 on MSNBC. Originally titled Morning Meeting with Dylan Ratigan, the show focused on politics and the economy, often keying on business and financial matters. Ratigan honed his economic chops as global managing editor for corporate finance at Bloomberg L.P. and later on the business-focused CNBC shows Fast Money and Closing Bell
“I chose to resign from well paying, high profile jobs in 2009 and in 2012 because I objected to corruption – both financial and political,” Ratigan said amid a series of tweets today confirming and explaining his candidacy (read them below). “I made a hard choice that I believe in. It’s that integrity and willingness to stand up for what I believe in that I’ll take to Washington.”
Ratigan also is an author — his 2012 book Greedy Bastards was a New York Times bestseller — does commentary for Cenk Ungar’s satellite radio show The Young Turks and hosts the podcast Greedy Bastards Antidote.
Here is a series of tweets this morning confirming Ratigan’s candidacy: