After rumbling with producer Beau Flynn three summers ago with San Andreas, Dwayne Johnson is poised to shake-up summer again with the producer on the Universal/Legendary hostage-action pic Skyscraper.

Johnson in what looks to be a twist on Die Hard plays a hardworking father with a handicap, and he’s determined to save his “family who is trapped 240 floors in the air.” And instead of cars leaping across buildings like in Furious 7, it’s Johnson as we see here in this trailer. Speaking of Furious 7, Johnson’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is about to take over that movie as the action star’s highest grossing film at the domestic B.O. with over $353M.

Uni dropped the first 45 seconds of Skyscraper and the full trailer is expected to drop during The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon tonight.

Skyscraper is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who prior to directing movies, launched to stardom during Super Bowl 2003 with his hysterical “Terry Tate: Office Linebacker” commercials for Reebok.

Thurber also wrote Skyscraper. Mary Parent, Hiram Garcia, and Johnson produce. Pablo Schreiber and Neve Campbell also star.

Skyscraper opens on July 13.