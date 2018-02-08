EXCLUSIVE: Rather than rush its movie trailer report out right after the Super Bowl, social media monitor RelishMix waits a bit to see which spots truly hit in the ether following their play before an audience of 103.4 million.

Universal/Disney

In the wake of NBC charging an average of $5M per 30-second spot for this year’s Big Game, its sister movie studio Universal came up big on social with the trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. But the dinos weren’t alone. Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War nearly tied Jurassic World, both generating a 30.9M SMU lift in the 24-hour period following the Super Bowl across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Soon after the game, comScore’s PreAct social media data also showed the Jurassic World and Avengers sequels rallying online. Infinity War kicks off summer on May 4 while Jurassic World will roar on June 22.

And with its Jeep ad, Jurassic World saw a 39.6M SMU boost for the two spots.

Universal and Disney/Marvel typically own the top two spots year after year: Last February, a day after Super Bowl, The Fate of the Furious spot spurred 42.2M views, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 pulled in 34.7M. In regards to B.O. openings and grosses, both were huge last year: Fate of the Furious opened to $98.7M stateside and was one of the few pics to cross the billion-dollar mark ($1.2B) worldwide last year, while GOTG2 kicked summer off with a $146.5M opening, 55% more than its first chapter and earned $389.8M domestic, $863.7M global.

Noticeably, this year there were only six spots for movies compared with last year’s 10. Granted, this year, Black Panther had a tie-in spot with Lexus as did Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with Jeep.

Disney

However, the biggest surprise of the night was Disney dropping a teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story. The pic’s Memorial Day release date will be here sooner than you know, and the question was whether Disney would promote the latest Lucasfilm title during the Winter Olympics or Super Bowl. Odds were it would be the latter since Disney never had promoted a Star Wars movie during Super Bowl. Although fractional, the combination of #StarWars, #Solo and #HanSolo also took the hashtags metric with more than 220k total over #JurassicWorld and #MissionImpossible with 41K each.

While the Ron Howard-directed spinoff ranked third in generating 26M views after Super Bowl LII, the trailer was the most viral across YouTube, with an enormous pass-around rate of 96:1. “Not only did fans watch the official YouTube videos, but also they got on board the campaign to spread the word — and in many cases, mixed in some Google ad dollars too,” reports RelishMix.

Netflix

Avengers: Infinity War had the second-highest EOR of the night with 92:1, followed by Netflix’s surprise drop of The Cloverfield Paradox with a notable 62:1. “Fans went onto Netflix, watched the film, then took to YouTube to discuss the ending, spoilers, write reviews and share their reactions,” says RelishMix.

The company also gives a shout-out to Universal for capitalizing on Dwayne Johnson’s 170M-plus social media followers in dropping the trailer for his July 13 Universal/Legendary title Skyscraper. There was a teaser released during the game with a slower rollout on social (versus how other studios were dropping their trailers immediately after they aired on TV) with Johnson giving a full unveiling of Skyscraper on The Tonight Show‘s post-Super Bowl show.

Here is RelishMix’s 2018 chart of which movie trailers resonated the most 24 hours after the Super Bowl ended: