Netflix and filmmakers Jay and Mark Duplass have signed a worldwide rights deal that will see the brothers’ next four movies stream exclusively on the streaming service. The first film in the deal is a comedic drama starring Ray Romano and Mark Duplass. The deal comes after the parties signed an exclusive worldwide SVOD rights deal in 2015 that included the films Blue Jay, Take Me, Creep 2 and the upcoming Duck Butter and Outside In.

Netflix’s Red Envelope Entertainment co-distributed the Duplass’ first feature, The Puffy Chair, in 2005 as its first feature film acquisition.

In its quest to further ramp up original programming, Netflix has made similar exclusive deals on the film side with Adam Sandler, in comedy with the likes of Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, and in TV with mega-pacts for Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy.

Variety broke the Duplass news first this morning.