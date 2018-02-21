Teri Wyble (The Walking Dead, Terminator Genisys), Dane Rhodes (True Detective, The Magnificent Seven), and Hunter Burke (Claws, The Big Short) are set to co-star in Lost Bayou, an English and Cajun French-language film, which was a top six finalist and grant recipient of the Duplass Brothers and Seed&Spark “Hometown Heroes Rally.” Directed by Brian C. Miller Richard, the pic, currently filming in Louisiana, is about a struggling addict who ventures out into the Louisiana swamp and discovers her estranged father, a Cajun faith healer, is hiding a troubling secret. Together, as they set out on an adventure across the Atchafalaya Basin, the two must come to terms with their own sins, learn to forgive, restore the faith in each other and finally heal from their own personal tragedies. Hunter Burke and Nick Lavin crafted the screenplay, which is being produced by Lorraine Caffery, Russell Blanchard, Kenny Reynolds, and Murray Roth. Executive producers include Alicia Davis Johnson, Brian Richard, and Burke. Rhodes is repped by People Store, while Wyble and Burke are repped by the Alexander White Agency.

Terminator 3 actress Kristanna Loken and Patrick Gallagher (Night at the Museum) have been tapped to co-star in the indie film, University Intelligence. The pic follows Dorothy, a typical millennial seeking her place in the world, and Karen (Loken), her overprotective mother, who discovers her daughter’s secret life. As Dorothy juggles classes, dating, and family dynamics while being an agent-in-training, Karen struggles to maintain a bond with her husband and daughter while keeping her own covert work from being revealed. Maninder Chana is in talks to direct the pic, which is co-written by Kim Yu, Matt Hotson, and Chana. Producers are Yu, Loken, Sidney Chiu, and Jonathan Bates with Michael Mosca serving as an executive producer. Loken is repped by Innovative, while Gallagher is with AKA Talent Agency

Actor John Cassini is set to star in the horror indie film, True Fiction, along with Sara Garcia (Reign, X Company). Written and directed by Braden Croft (Feed the Gods), the pic follows a timid writer’s assistant (Garcia) who takes matters into her own hands when she suspects her boss (Cassini) is a serial killer using her to inspire his next novel. 775 Media Corp is producing the film which shoots in Alberta, Canada this month. Cassini, who recently wrapped on Sony’s forthcoming film, A Dog’s Way Home, opposite Ashley Judd, is repped by The Characters Talent Agency.