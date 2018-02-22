Less than a month into its fifth season, Drunk History is making it a six-pack. Comedy Central said today that it has greenlighted a 16-episode Season 6 of the unique series created by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner.

“They say history is written by the victors, but after five seasons, it’s now clear that it is best told by drunken comedians,” network president Kent Alterman quipped.

Comedy Central

Produced by Central Productions, Drunk History is the liquored-up narration of our nation’s past. Host Waters and an always-changing cast of actors and comedians travel the country to present the rich tales that every city in this land has to offer. Booze helps bring out the truth. It’s just that sometimes the truth is a little incoherent.

Its Season 5 premiere starring Tiffany Haddish was up 44% among men 18-34 and 19% among adults 18-34, vs the Season 4 premiere, according to Nielsen and the network. It was the top-rated cable original in its 10 PM time slot among men 18-34 and improved its year-ago ratings across all tracked demos.

Waters and Konner executive produce the series alongside Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke of Gary Sanchez Productions. It airs at 10 PM Tuesdays on Viacom-owned Comedy Central.