Kelly Betz, a 13-year veteran of DreamWorks Animation and most recently Chief Financial Office of DreamWorks Television, has been promoted to CFO of all of DWA. In her expanded role she adds oversight of the film division and will be responsible for short- and long-term financial planning. and production finance and overall division profitability. She will continue deal analysis and the green light process for the TV division.

She will report to DreamWorks Animation Television president Margie Cohn and DreamWorks Animation Features COO Abhijay Prakash, who oversees finance and other core business operations for the film studio under Feature Animation Group president Chris deFaria. The promotion is effective immediately.

Betz was among those instrumental in the NBCUniversal acquisition of DWA and and served as an integration lead. Before her role with DWA TV, she served as Head of Finance for the overall studio.

The TV division has produced 16 original animated series since it was launched in 2013, with more than 20 shows in active production. The film side currently has six feature films and eight short films in various stages of production along with several non-theatrical and location-based themed entertainment projects.