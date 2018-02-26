Paramount said this morning that its James Bobin-directed live-action feature of Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorer will open August 2, 2019. The only other title scheduled against it for now is an untitled WB event film.

Storks and Neighbors director Nick Stoller is writing the script, and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes label and his partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are producing.

The show ran for 14 years across 172 episodes was and largely geared toward preschoolers. Dora, along with her pet monkey Boots, would lead viewers through a series of games on her way to find treasure. Much like other popular Nickelodeon series, Dora spawned dolls, video games and a slew of merchandising, which industry estimates peg at more than $11 billion since 2000. It’s a generational evergreen.