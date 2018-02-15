EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to Don’t Talk To Irene, the comedy that bowed at last year’s Toronto Film Festival. The coming-of-age pic, written and directed by Pat Mills, stars Geena Davis, Anastasia Phillips, Scott Thompson and newcomer Michelle McLeod. A March 2 day-and-date release is planned.

The film centers on Irene (McLeod) who must endure two weeks of community service at a retirement home. Following her passion for cheerleading, she secretly signs up the senior residents to audition for a dance-themed reality show to prove that you don’t need to be physically “perfect” to be perfectly awesome.

Alyson Richards of Alyson Richards Productions and Mike MacMillan of Lithium Studios produced, and Richards also executive produced with Ed Gernon, John Laing. Mark Gingras and John Bain.

Gravitas’ Josh Spector negotiated the deal with Film Sales Company’s Andrew Herwitz on behalf of the filmmakers.