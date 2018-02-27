President Donald Trump took a break from pitching the NRA’s plan to arm school teachers in order to address White House communications director Hope Hicks’ date Tuesday with the House Intelligence Committee. Hicks was set to testify behind closed doors, in the committee’s probe of Russian election meddling.

Trump tweeted talking points on the topic that had been provided him over the past several hours by Fox News Channel’s Andrew Napolitano and Jonathan Turley, as well as former special counsel Ken Starr.

“‘He’s got a very good point. Somebody in the Justice Department has a treasure trove of evidence of Mrs. Clinton’s criminality at her own hands, or through others, that ought to be investigated’,” Trump tweeted, quoting Napolitano from Martha MacCallum’s FNC show.

“‘I’ve been skeptical about the collusion and obstruction claims for the last year. I just don’t see the evidence…in terms of the collusion, it’s all a bit implausible based on the evidence we have’,” Trump tweeted, this time cribbing Turley.

Next, Trump tweeted, “‘We’ve seen NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION…I have seen nothing, the firing of James Comey and all of the aftermath, that suggests the President has obstructed justice because he’s exercising his power as the President of the U.S. I just don’t see it’,” quoting Starr.

And, finally, Trump wrapped tweeting with his own material: WITCH HUNT!

Trump’s Tuesday tweets:

