While much of the country remains angered and revolted by the photograph of a woman’s bruised face, President Donald Trump is worrying about black eyes on the reputations of men whose “lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation.”

Trump didn’t name names, though two male White House staffers have resigned or been fired in as many days over allegations of beating their wives. White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned Wednesday after allegations surfaced of domestic abuse against his two ex-wives, one of whom, Colbie Holderness, released a photograph of herself with the black eye she says Porter gave her.

And on Friday, White House speechwriter David Sorensen quit after his ex-wife went public with allegations that included, among other things, that he once ran over her foot with a car and stubbed out a cigarette on her hand.

Porter and Sorensen have denied the charges.

Porter had been operating in the White House without top security clearance since the FBI had deemed the abuse allegations credible. Trump said yesterday that he wished Porter well in his career.

Trump’s morning tweet lamented not even abuse in general but rather on the impact of allegations and the seeming lack of due process.

“Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation,” Trump tweeted. “Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused — life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?”

Trump didn’t explain how a “mere allegation” could also be “true,” or what difference it makes whether the allegations are “old” or “new.”

As for “no recovery for someone falsely accused” – and that “life and career are gone” – Trump ignores his rise to the presidency and a new political career in the wake of his own sexual harassment and abuse allegations, which he says are false.

Trump continued the victim theme in two later tweets today, addressing the controversy over the Nunes Memo and Steele Dossier by quoting a conservative activist today on Fox News who claimed that Trump was “victimized by the Obama Administration.”

Trump’s two-part tweet reads (in full):

“My view is that not only has Trump been vindicated in the last several weeks about the mishandling of the Dossier and the lies about the Clinton/DNC Dossier, it shows that he’s been victimized. He’s been victimized by the Obama Administration who were using all sorts of agencies, not just the FBI & DOJ, now the State Department to dig up dirt on him in the days leading up to the Election. Comey had conversations with Donald Trump, which I don’t believe were accurate…he leaked information (corrupt).” Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch on @FoxNews

