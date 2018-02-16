President Donald Trump – finally forced to acknowledge Russians did meddle in the 2016 election after Deputy Attorney General announced indictments against 13 Russians and three Russian companies for allegedly doing just that – nonetheless tweeted nothing-to-see-ily about the indictments Friday afternoon.

“Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President,” Trump tweeted. “The result of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong – no collusion!” he said.

The reality-TV star and real estate mogul had been threatening to run for President of the United States, off and on, since 1988. He also gave it “serious” thought in 2000. And during Broadcast TV’s Upfront Week in May of 2011, Trump announced “After considerable deliberation and reflection, I have decided not to pursue the office of the presidency,” adding, “I maintain the strong conviction that if I were to run, I would be able to win the primary and, ultimately, the general election.”

This afternoon as he left for Florida, he ignored reporters screaming questions at him on the White House lawn.

“WILL YOU PUNISH RUSSIA?!” one reporter was heard screaming.

“WILL YOU PUT SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA?!” screamed another.

“THEY ATTACKED OUR DEMOCRACY!” shouted yet another, though, technically, that’s more a statement than a question.

Anyway, Trump resisted any urge he might have had to weigh in, confining himself to a wave and a thumbs up.

But, in a White House statement Trump did, for the first time, acknowledge Russians had engaged in 2016 election rannygazoo. That said, he never uses the “meddling” in his statement, leaving that to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding the Russia Indictments Earlier today, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced indictments against 13 Russian nationals and 3 Russian entities for meddling in the 2016 Presidential election, which began in 2014 before the President declared his candidacy. President Donald J. Trump has been fully briefed on this matter and is glad to see the Special Counsel’s investigation further indicates—that there was NO COLLUSION between the Trump campaign and Russia and that the outcome of the election was not changed or affected. President Trump says, “it is more important than ever before to come together as Americans. We cannot allow those seeking to sow confusion, discord, and rancor to be successful. It’s time we stop the outlandish partisan attacks, wild and false allegations, and far-fetched theories, which only serve to further the agendas of bad actors, like Russia, and do nothing to protect the principles of our institutions. We must unite as Americans to protect the integrity of our democracy and our elections.

Trump’s tweet: