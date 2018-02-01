President Donald Trump continues his on-again-off-again relationship with The Truth, taking to Twitter this morning to thank his base for all the nice reviews of his State of the Union Address, which he claims clocked the “highest number in history.”

Trump’s 80-minute address slid slightly in total viewers from the 48M who’d watched his address to the joint session of Congress in February 28, 2017. Newly elected presidents’ first such addresses technically are not called SOTU addresses.

That slip follows the usual ratings pattern for years 1 and 2 of these widely covered speeches.

Meanwhile, President Obama’s first SOTU logged just over 48 million viewers in 2010 while nearly 52M watched George W. Bush’s post-9/11 first SOTU in 2002. Trump also did not beat the 45.8 million who tuned in for Bill Clinton’s first SOTU in 1994.

Which means Trump’s initial SOTU, the third longest in history, is now also the least watched address in nearly a quarter of a century.

Trump tweeted nonetheless: