President Trump headlined Fox & Friends Tuesday morning after tweeting the death of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was “preventable” and “disgraceful,” police having identified the suspected drunk driver accused of careening into him as a Guatemalan citizen who was in the U.S. illegally for a third time.

Jackson and Jeffrey Monroe were struck and killed very early Sunday morning on Interstate 70 in Indiana while standing outside their vehicle on the emergency shoulder. Monroe was Jackson’s Uber driver, and they had pulled over after Jackson got sick in the car, according to press reports about the deaths.

Indiana State Police identified the driver of an F-150 truck as Manuel Orrego-Savala, who previously had been deported in 2007 and 2009.

“So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!” Trump tweeted. In a second tweet he said his “prayers and best wishes” were with the family of Jackson, “a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken.”

Fox & Friends First co-host Robb Schmitt reported Tuesday morning on the mothership morning show that “For Republicans and for the President it is a prime example of why the country needs a secure border. A twice deported illegal immigrant from Guatemala managed to get back into the country a third time and police say he got drunk Saturday night and ran over an Indianapolis Colts linebacker and his Uber driver very early on Super Bowl Sunday.”

Added Steve Doocy: “He was deported twice. He should have been deported… There was a different standard.”

Trump’s tweets and Fox & Friends coverage:

