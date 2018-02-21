President Donald Trump’s fury about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Russia-probe recusal has broken out again like a bad rash.

This morning, Trump tweeted a “question” in which he wondered: “If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t the Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Sessions!”

It’s the President of the United States’ latest comment in response to Friday’s indictment of 13 Russians for meddling in the 2016 election ,in which POTUS failed to address the meddling and his plans to thwart the interference going forward. Trump has been blasted since Friday for his non-response, and this morning’s tweet will do nothing to make that stop.

Trump’s undies have been in a bunch since Sessions, who was among his earliest supporters, recused himself from all Department of Justice probes into the 2016 campaign, including looking into Russia’s involvement. The former real estate developer/reality TV star has periodically torched the former Alabama senator for this decision via Twitter; this morning’s tweet just the latest, and was issued to Trump’s base after a weekend of Mar-a-Lago fuming after Trump watched Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s televised announcement Friday about the latest indictments in the Russia probe.

DOJ has not responded to Trump’s latest Twitter tantrum: