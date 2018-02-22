The morning after holding his “listening session” with survivors and parents of victims from various school mass shootings, President Donald Trump doubled down on his previous day’s suggestion of arming public school teachers, while making clear to those impassioned survivors and mourning parents they should not hold their breath after begging him to ban assault weapons.

Instead he tweeted praise for “comprehensive background checks” without specificity, as well as raising the required age to buy a rifle, and a ban on bump stock devices.

Plus he praised the NRA.

Trump kicked off his Thursday morning tweet-storm with one slamming non-Fox News Channel networks for their reporting on the meeting, though mostly what they had done was train cameras on him and record what he said:

“I never said ‘give teachers guns’ like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience – only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot would not be able to immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END!”

Our exclamation-pointer-in-chief continued his argument on , noting school shootings last, on average, 3 minutes but that it takes police and first responders 5 to 8 minutes to arrive at campus. “Highly trained, gun adept teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT!” Trump wrote.

“If a potential ‘sicko shooter’ knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there…problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work!”

And, Trump announced via Twitter, he will “be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue – I hope!”

