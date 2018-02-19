Being at Mar-a-Lago the weekend right after Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein unveiled special counsel’s latest blockbuster indictments in Robert Mueller’s Russian election meddling probe, took a heavy toll on President Donald Trump. Unable to blow off steam golfing daily at his course, Trump instead spent the weekend watching TV news and tweeting manically.

In what appeared to be his latest effort before finally crashing Sunday night, Trump lit into Oprah Winfrey, who appeared in a Sunday segment of 60 Minutes that was followed-up on her “A Nation Divided” segment that had kicked off the newsmag’s 50th season. Oprah interviewed the same 14 people from Grand Rapids, Michigan, half of whom had voted for Trump, one year into Trump’s presidency.

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!” Trump boasted on Twitter.

Trump is Oprah obsessed since her recent Golden Globe Awards speech got rave reviews and calls for her to run against him in 2020. Oprah has been insisting, coyly, that she’s not running ever since.

Oprah was in good company on Sunday; Trump’s Twitter targets over the weekend also included the FBI, CNN, Democrats, and California Rep. Adam Schiff. And, never forgetting to also stroke his base, Trump’s weekend Twitter output also included praise of NASCAR and Whitewater special prosecutor Kenneth Starr.