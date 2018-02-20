President Donald Trump’s tirade is showing no sign of letting up. Early Tuesday morning he spewed thanks on Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends for coverage of “all of the failures the Obama Administration had against Russia, including Crimea, Syria and so much more” adding, “We are now starting to win again!”

Trump’s morning TV pep team devoted a good-ish chunk of its timeslot to blaming former POTUS Obama for Kremlin’s interference in the 2016 election, as detailed last Friday by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein when he unveiled indictments against 13 Russians in Rob Mueller’s ongoing investigation.

Among their talking points about Obama and Russia, Trump and F&F picked up an Obama quote answering Trump’s claims of massive voter fraud among African Americans and other minority voters.

Trump’s Twitter floodgate opened dramatically over the weekend as he sat stewing at Mar-a-Lago, unable to play golf for two days of the three-day weekend owing to bad optics. About an hour away from his Florida resort, funerals got underway for the 17 victims of this country’s latest mass shooting, while Trump was stuck watching TV news and tweet-fuming.

During his Tuesday morning tweet storm, Trump periodically took a breather to praise his tax cuts and to plug upcoming CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference), at which he is featured speaker and which this year also will feature European far-right politicians Marion Marechal-Le Pen of France and UK’s Nigel Farage.

Trump’s tweet shower:

Thank you to @foxandfriends for the great timeline on all of the failures the Obama Administration had against Russia, including Crimea, Syria and so much more. We are now starting to win again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

“There is no serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even rig America’s elections, there’s no evidence that that has happened in the past or that it will happen this time, and so I’d invite Mr. Trump to stop whining and make his case to get votes.” ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

….The President Obama quote just before election. That’s because he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win and he didn’t want to “rock the boat.” When I easily won the Electoral College, the whole game changed and the Russian excuse became the narrative of the Dems. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Republicans are now leading the Generic Poll, perhaps because of the popular Tax Cuts which the Dems want to take away. Actually, they want to raise you taxes, substantially. Also, they want to do nothing on DACA, R’s want to fix! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Matt Schlapp and CPAC are getting ready for another exciting event. Big difference from those days when President Obama held the White House. You’ve come a long way Matt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Hope Republicans in the Great State of Pennsylvania challenge the new “pushed” Congressional Map, all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary. Your Original was correct! Don’t let the Dems take elections away from you so that they can raise taxes & waste money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018