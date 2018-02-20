President Donald Trump’s Twitter tirade is showing no sign of letting up. Early Tuesday morning he spewed thanks on Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends for coverage of “all of the failures the Obama Administration had against Russia, including Crimea, Syria and so much more” adding, “We are now starting to win again!”
Trump’s morning TV pep team devoted a good-ish chunk of its timeslot to blaming former POTUS Obama for Kremlin’s interference in the 2016 election, as detailed last Friday by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein when he unveiled indictments against 13 Russians in Rob Mueller’s ongoing investigation.
Among their talking points about Obama and Russia, Trump and F&F picked up an Obama quote answering Trump’s claims of massive voter fraud among African Americans and other minority voters.
Trump’s Twitter floodgate opened dramatically over the weekend as he sat stewing at Mar-a-Lago, unable to play golf for two days of the three-day weekend owing to bad optics. About an hour away from his Florida resort, funerals got underway for the 17 victims of this country’s latest mass shooting, while Trump was stuck watching TV news and tweet-fuming.
During his Tuesday morning tweet storm, Trump periodically took a breather to praise his tax cuts and to plug upcoming CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference), at which he is featured speaker and which this year also will feature European far-right politicians Marion Marechal-Le Pen of France and UK’s Nigel Farage.
Trump’s tweet shower: