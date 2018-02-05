President Donald Trump, who despite knowing all the best words has run out of nicknames to hurl at those who oppose him, hurled insults at “Little Adam Schiff” on Monday via Twitter, while fawning over Fox & Friends.

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper!” Trump tweeted.

“Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” he added, sounding like he was suggesting his alt-right followers get to work.

Not coincidentally, former CIA director John Brennan was on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday, claiming Republican chair of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes abused his power in last week’s penning of the so-called Nunes Memo. The Morning Joe co-stars Mike Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough took Trump’s tweet as further evidence he watches their show, despite Trump’s protests to the contrary.

Trump insists his morning “executive time” viewing is confined to Fox & Friends, which he gushed over this morning “for exposing the truth,” by which he meant having Nunes on as one of its guests to talk about the contents of the memo and plans for more memos to come.

“Perhaps that’s why your ratings are sooo much better than your untruthful competition!” Trump cooed.

In his tweet, he said Rep. Nunes, “a man of tremendous courage and grit, may someday be recognized as a Great American Hero for what he has exposed and what he has had to endure!”

Schiff, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee is vehemently opposed to the Nunes Memo, written by Nunez and declassified by Trump on Friday. The memo claims the FBI and Department of Justice abused their power to surveil members of Trump’s campaign. Schiff and other Dems have said it’s an effort to undermine the special investigation into Russian meddling in the election. As part of that probe, Robert Mueller is looking into the Trump campaign’s possible Russia ties.

On ABC’s Good Morning America, Schiff spoke with George Stephanopoulos about the Republican-dominated committee voting down his demand that the Democratic response to the Nunes Memo also be declassified and made public, calling the Nunes memo “a political hit job on the FBI in service of the president.”

Schiff responded to Trump’s Monday tirade, via Twitter:

“Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of “Executive time,” Schiff said, suggesting POTUS spend less “executive time” – aka TV monitoring and tweeting about what he saw – watching TV, and more actual time performing the responsibilities of President of the United States.

“Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers or…really anything else,” Schiff tweeted back.

Below are Trump’s tweets and Schiff’s response:

Thank you to @foxandfriends for exposing the truth. Perhaps that’s why your ratings are soooo much better than your untruthful competition! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Representative Devin Nunes, a man of tremendous courage and grit, may someday be recognized as a Great American Hero for what he has exposed and what he has had to endure! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Schiff responded: