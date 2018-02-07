Life imitated art Wednesday morning when a Fox & Friends segment bore a striking resemblance to a running gag in Showtime’s new Our Cartoon President, from Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht. (You can watch that episode of Our Cartoon President and see for yourself below).

President Donald Trump’s favorite morning TV show featured the F&F gang discussing Trump’s plan to throw himself a big military parade.

Trump’s got an itch to preside over a display of American military might, and has been mulling how to scratch it. He toyed with the idea of throwing such a parade during his inauguration a year back, according to press reports. He got talked down on that one, but Trump got the urge again in July when he visited French President Emmanuel Macron, and got treated to a big Bastille Day military display.

Military officials, on Trump’s orders, are looking into it. Fox & Friends weighed in Wednesday morning:

“There are a lot of people at the Pentagon who would love to show off all of the equipment,” Steve Doocy beamed.

AP

“Yep,” chimed in co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

Only Brian Kilmeade balked at jumping on board: “I don’t know. It seems like a waste of money.”