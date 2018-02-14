“I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind, and everybody here knows that,” President Donald Trump scolded reporters during a pool spray. This only after a reporter shouted out a question as to why he had not said a word on the subject when he defended ousted White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter and wished him well.

Porter resigned last week after Daily Mail reported he’d been accused of domestic violence by his two ex wives and that Porter still did not have the needed security clearance since the FBI had conveyed that information to the White House months ago.

“It almost would not even have to be said,” Trump scowled at reporters Wednesday afternoon, with Sen. Tim Scott seated by his side, after meeting on an unrelated matter about the economy.

“So, now you hear it – but you all know it,” Trump chastized.