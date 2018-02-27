Donald Trump today named his 2016 campaign digital director Brad Parscale to be his re-election campaign manager.

Parscale, who never worked in politics before joining the Trump campaign, did web design for some Trump properties. He began working for Trump Organization in 2011, developing websites and creating and managing digital media strategies. During Trump’s first White House run, Parscale’s role expanded and he also began directing campaign spending on TV ads.

Since Trump’s inauguration, Parscale has been busy with America First Policies and promoting Trump. Today’s news not such a big surprise given that Parscale told 60 Minutes’ Leslie Stahl in October that he already was working on Trump’s 2020 re-election bid. In that interview, Parscale said candidate Trump once questioned the campaign’s digital spending, saying, “I don’t believe in this mumbo-jumbo digital stuff.” But Trump became a convert, Parscale told Stahl, when, during the last week of the campaign, he “took every nickel and dime I could out of anywhere else, and I moved it to Michigan and Wisconsin” to buy advertising — digital, TV.”

Yes, it’s very early for POTUS to be announcing his re-election team leader, little more than one year into his first term. But Trump love campaigning. And, of course, Trump plowed through three campaign managers during his first presidential bid.