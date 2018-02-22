One week after 17 students and staff were killed at a high school in Florida by a former student with an AR-17, one day after students who survived that shooting and grieving parents came to the White House and begged him to ban semi-automatic weapons like that used by the gunman – and the same day the NRA came to preach its gospel to a conservative conference in the Washington area, President Donald Trump turned his talk to Hollywood.

Addressing a gathering of politicos and other deep thought thinkers on the subject of school violence, Trump, who has this week signaled he will not call for the banning of semi-automatic weapons like that used by the shooter, but will call for arming school teachers, also said movie and video games might need regulation.

“I’m hearing more and more people say the level of violence in video games is really shaping young people’s thoughts, and then you go the further step and it’s the movies,” Trump told his White House gathering.

“You see the movies – they’re so violent. And yet, a kid is able to see the movies if sex isn’t involved but killing is involved. Maybe they have to put a rating system for that,” Trump suggested.

“You get into a whole very complicated, very big deal,” POTUS acknowledged. “But, fact is, you are having movies coming out that are so violent, with the killing and everything else. Maybe that’s another thing we’re going to have to discuss.

“And lot of people are saying it,” Trump insisted. “You have these movies today where you can go and have a child see the movie, and yet it’s so violent and so disgusting.

“We may have to talk about that,” the President of the United State said, insuring it would be talked about.

To recap: no ban on semi-automatic weapons, arm teachers, regulate video games, regulate movies.

One of the Florida school shooting survivors, Chris Gracy, already has talked about it, calling Trump’s idea pure horseradish.

“That’s just a really pathetic excuse on behalf of the president,” Grady told CNN. “I grew up playing video games, all of those first-person shooter games and I would never ever dream of taking the lives of my peers.

“It’s pathetic,” he said of Trump’s suggestion.

Trump’s remarks: