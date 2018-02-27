A day after he spoke at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference to elaborate on Disney’s ambitious OTT plans, Bob Iger was in France, meeting with President Emmanuel Macron and touting a “transformative” expansion for Disneyland Paris. The Disney chief today announced a 2B euro ($2.45B) multi-year project to grow the park, including the addition of three new areas based on the studio’s Marvel, Frozen and Star Wars brands.

The development will roll out in phases beginning in 2021. Prior to that, in 2020, the resort will open Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, a reimagining of Disney’s Hotel New York that will showcase the worlds of Iron Man, The Avengers and Spider-Man, among others. This coming summer, the Marvel Summer of Super Heroes seasonal event will take place at Disneyland Paris.

This is among the most ambitious development projects at Disneyland Paris since it opened in Marne-la-Vallée outside the capital city in 1992 — and it was music to Macron’s ears (see tweet below). The theme park and resort serve as the Mouse’s brand beacon in Europe, annually welcoming over 13M guests and repping 6.2% of France’s tourism income.

Frozen, Star Wars and Marvel, three new lands to open in @DisneyLandParis. Thank you @RobertIger for your long-term investment and very strong commitment in France. Your confidence shows that France is back! #ChooseFrance pic.twitter.com/mFHacnYFNq — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 27, 2018

“We’re very excited about the future of Disneyland Paris and continue to invest in its long-term success,” said Iger from the Elysée Palace. “The resort is already the leading tourist destination in Europe, and the transformative expansion we announced today will add even more of our beloved characters and unparalleled storytelling to create new lands, attractions and entertainment that further elevate the guest experience and drive new opportunities for tourism in this dynamic region.”

In the spring of last year, Disneyland Paris kicked off its 25th Anniversary celebration and completed a two-year refurbishment program. Several major renovations also took place at the resort’s hotels.