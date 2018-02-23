Disney Channel has greenlighted a pair of kid-targeted animated series: Amphibia, a comedy about a girl who gets transported to the titular world, and The Owl House, a horror comedy about a teenage human girl who stumbles upon a portal to the Demon Realm. Both are set to premiere in 2019.

The cable net also has ordered a fourth season of Disney TVA’s Star vs. the Forces of Evil, from creator/executive producer Daron Nefcy.

Created and executive produced by Matt Braly (Gravity Falls), Amphibia chronicles the adventures of Anne Boonchuy, a self-centered 13-year-old who is magically transported to the fictitious world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people. With the help of an excitable young frog named Sprig, Anne will transform into a hero and discover the first true friendship of her life.

The Owl House , created and exec produced by Dana Terrace (DuckTales) is a horror-comedy series that follows Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl who accidentally stumbles upon a portal to the Demon Realm. There she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.

“Amphibia and The Owl House are both set in wildly imaginative worlds and share hallmarks of great Disney storytelling, including fantastical elements and memorable characters,” said Eric Coleman, SVP original programming and general manager of Disney Television Animation. “Matt and Dana each bring a unique sensibility to their shows unlike anything else on TV right now.”

Season 4 of Star vs. The Forces of Evil will follow teen princess from another dimension Star Butterfly (voiced by Eden Sher) and her best friend Marco Diaz (Adam McArthur) as they continue their adventures in Mewni and explore new dimensions. But as things change in the royal palace, Star soon will learn that running the kingdom is far more complicated than she thought.