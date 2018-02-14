Netflix has opted not to renew pot-themed comedy series Disjointed starring Kathy Bates for a second season. The multi-camera workplace sitcom hailed from comedy heavyweight Chuck Lorre, former Daily Show head writer David Javerbaum and Warner Bros. TV. The studio is expected to explore shopping the series elsewhere.

In Disjointed, Bates plays a lifelong advocate for legalization who’s finally living her dream as the owner of an L.A.-area cannabis dispensary.

The project, penned on spec by Lorre and Javerbaum, landed at Netflix in 2016 with a 20-episode straight-to-series order. The decision not to order another season comes on the heels of the January release of the second batch of 10 episodes from Season 1.

In addition to Bates, the cast also includes Aaron Moten, Elizabeth Alderfer, Tone Bell, Elizabeth Ho, Dougie Baldwin, Chris Redd, who lkeft to join Saturday Night Live, and Betsy Sodaro.

As far as I can tell, this is only the second comedy series by Lorre to only last one season, joining his first as creator, the short-lived 1992 comedy Frannie’s Turn at CBS. At Netflix, he has another comedy series coming up, the single-camera The Kominsky Method starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.