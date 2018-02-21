Former History General Manager Dirk Hoogstra has brought in a new partner at Triton City Entertainment, the digital venture he launched last year, tapping former Rockstar Games Director of Illustration, Anthony Macbain, as Director of Illustration. Macbain will work closely with previously announced Art Director and GM, Paul Weil.

Triton City Entertainment, which used crowdsourcing for its initial funding, is focused on creating intellectual property in sci-fi, fantasy and animation that is specifically designed to become the basis for original TV and feature film franchises. The stories developed by the company will be housed on tritoncityent.com. You can see concept art for the first one, Dawn of the Paladin.

Triton City Entertainment

Macbain spent 13 years at Rockstar Games starting as an illustrator and ultimately leading a team of artists to work on marketing art and character development for the company’s biggest franchises including the hugely popular Grand Theft Auto.

“I’m so thrilled to have Anthony join Triton City,” Hoogstra said. “We’re bringing entire worlds to life and building franchises from the ground up. We’re incredibly fortunate to have someone as creative and experienced as Anthony to define the visual experience of our platform.”