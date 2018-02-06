The aftermath of Uma Thurman’s allegations against Harvey Weinstein continues to take twisty turns for Quentin Tarantino. The internet has gone abuzz with a 14-year old Howard Stern interview where the filmmaker defends Roman Polanski. Separately, Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds actress Diane Kruger lent her own perspective on Instagram to the lengthy story that Tarantino told on Deadline, about filming the scene when her character was strangled in the movie.

