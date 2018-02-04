DGA president Thomas Schlamme vowed tonight at the DGA Awards that the guild will do everything in its power to combat sexual harassment in the industry, which he said has now reached a “tipping point.” His opening remarks at the awards show come just two days after the guild issued a lengthy statement on its procedures for handling sexual harassment complaints.

“Today we are witnessing a historic cultural shift in our industry and hopefully our society as well,” he told the black-tie crowd. “Our Guild has been outspoken about our commitment in the drive to more respectful and inclusive workplaces, which includes a world where our members and others can show up for work without any fear of sexual harassment. As we do with all issues of importance, we are applying our best minds to help develop long-term permanent solutions. Earlier this week, we launched a resource with information about what our members need to know and how our Guild is here to help. We’re also proud to be participating in the new Commission chaired by Dr. Anita Hill, along with our sister guilds, studios, and other industry leaders, some of whom I welcome here tonight.

“On a personal note, as a man in this industry, I believe it’s incumbent upon us to listen, especially to those who have been the victims of this injustice, but we must do more than that. We must speak up! This is not just a fight by women for women, they didn’t create this problem. It’s a fight by everyone for a better world for everyone.

“Changing culture won’t happen overnight. It never does. But what’s clear is that an important part of this effort is our continued decades-long fight to ensure the full and fair participation of women and people of color in the director’s chair. We’ve made some significant progress, but we must keep our foot firmly planted on the pedal and not let up. I truly believe we are at a tipping point and I’m optimistic about what the future holds.”

Read his opening remarks in their entirety below.