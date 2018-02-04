The 70th annual DGA Awards is the next brick in the awards season road leading to the Oscars. Hosted by Judd Apatow, the Directors Guild of America will honor outstanding directing in film and TV in tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and we are giving you the winners as they happen along with live, up-to-the-minute updates.
On the film side, Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Jordan Peele (Get Out) are all first-time DGA Award nominees. The four directors, along with Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk) are nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film. Peele is also nominated for First-Time Feature Film Director. The competition is stiff this year, but winner will be a frontrunner for Oscar gold.
The TV competition is just as competitive specifically with the Dramatic Series. Contenders include Netflix’s Stranger Things (the Duffer Brothers) and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (Reed Morano), the latter being an awards season favorite. Also in the running for DGA Award glory are three-time nominee HBO’s Game of Thrones (Jeremy Podeswa, Matt Shakman, Alan Taylor) as well as Netflix’s Master of None (Aziz Ansari and Melina Matsoukas), HBO’s Silicon Valley (Mike judge) and Veep (Beth McCarthy-Miller) and Amazon freshman stand-out The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amy Sherman-Palladino) battling it out in the Comedy category.
Read the list of TV nominees here and the film nominees here. Follow the live blog below with Anthony D’Alessandro and Joe Utichi reporting from the ceremony.
Apted has called for diversity and better healthcare during the DGA’s history
Roth on Apted he has ” a passionate concern about people…against great odds”
He also directed Gorillas in the Mist, Nell, Enigma and the acclaimed Up documentary series, in its 49th year, which started by following 14 7-year-olds. Every 7 years he goes back to find them.
Jay D. Roth talking about Apted fight against TV’s 20-minute-some cut from the 1992 feature ‘Thunderheart’, about the Sioux Native Americans.
‘The World Is Not Enough’ director Michael Apted being lauded tonight. Last year it was Ridley Scott.
Nolan: “I now have four of these, and four kids, so if I kick the bucket tomorrow there will now be no arguing over DGA souvenirs, so thanks very much.”
Wow, his speech is full of juicy quotes.
“I think the example of what they achieved will stand in eternity.”
But Nolan is a brand to himself, and that brand is best recognized by the summer season crowd.
Nolan wanted to release Dunkirk in the middle of July b/c it was a good luck period for him with Inception and the Dark Knight movies. Very bold to do with a British WWII film. You’d think the fall film festival period would be the best time, but alas, no: $50.5M opening, $188 domestic, $525.5M wwide.
“This is the first time I ever tried to tell a story that was real, that real people lived and died in.”
Nolan praises Warner Bros. for their extraordinary marketing campaign.
Nolan: “In an industry full of blowhards and self-promoters, your quiet mastery of the silent art of film producing is the secret weapon,” he says to his wife and producer.
“You’re my partner in film and in life and I love you very much,” says Nolan to his wife Emma Thomas.
Based on its momentum this awards season, I am thinking del Toro is gonna pull through.
“There’s nothing quite like the recognition like the people who do the same job.” says Nolan.
By the way, can we celebrate a year in which there are four frontrunners and one just-as-strong potential upset? The year has baffled the prognosticators, but each of these movies is brilliant in very different ways. What a time to be alive, etc.
A great part in ‘Dunkirk’: The final sound of the newspaper ruffle. Just amazing.
Maybe….I still think del Toro will pull through. If there’s an upset, I leave that to Oscars.
Controversial, but could Dunkirk be the potential upset here? The precursors and politics put the other four in a really strong position going into these awards, but directors have to respect the challenge of Dunkirk, and the way Nolan has made his career. It’s a possibility…
“Dunkirk was a ballsy move made by a ballsy filmmaker” says Thomas
“Arthouse masquerading as a summer blockbuster…and it became a blockbuster” says Thomas on ‘Dunkirk’
Thomas: “He made the film pretty much in camera with WWII ships and spitfires” on Nolan shooting ‘Dunkirk’
Emma Thomas, “He extended Warner Bros. capacity for risk with Inception…” on Nolan.
“I can’t speak in public though,” says Thomas. She worked with Nolan since 1990. They are also married. “I feel very qualified to feel very qualified to speak about Christopher Nolan and I promise to stick to the directing and not the home stuff.”
We’re in the final stretch here. Emma Thomas presenting to her hubby Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk.
Apatow introduces Emma Thomas, producer of Chris Nolan’s films. “Can you imagine producing Dunkirk? I get stressed out shooting in a restaurant.”
I’ve loved Vallee since C.R.A.Z.Y.
Big Little Lies has to be his crowning achievement. He directed every single episode of the popular mini.
BTW: This was Vallee’s first DGA nomination…and first win.
Vallee introduces his directorial team. “I’m overwhelmed by what I heard from all these directors from Guillermo to everyone saying what they feel and express and I feel the same. I’m honored to be in this room among you guys and be recognized by my peers.”
Peretti announces the winner moments before opening the envelope. “The winner is Big Little… Oh wait…”
Winner for Movies for TV/Mini-Series is Jean-Marc Vallee for Big Little Lies.
By the way….I’m a HUGE fan of Chelsea Peretti and her stand-up.
Peretti says Peele has been doing award Q&As over the last few months.
I like Big Little Lies for this award. But I *love* Godless.
“This is the most he’s looked at me in months,” says Peretti.
Chelsea Peretti up to present Movies for Television and Mini Series. “I’m the 7th lead on Brooklyn 99, stand-up comedian, and Jordan Peele’s white wife… I’m gonna keep it short becuase I have the norovirus.”
Winner Commercials: Martin de Thurah, Festival & machines, StubHub
Oh wait, I remember. It was for a cellphone company’s pre-movie campaign.
Kevin Bacon fronted a series of commercials back home in the UK for something. But I’ve completely forgotten what. Is that a qualification for hosting this category? Or an indictment of his commercial effectiveness?
Bacon just called New England Patriots “The evil empire”…He’s presenting for Commercial directing BTW
Kevin Bacon, “So tomorrow is the Super Bowl and I”ll be watching if my hometown the Philadelphia Eagles are going to win their first Super Bowl ever.”
He finishes by asking Peele to explain F-Stop… again. Peele hangs up.
The Apatow Skype DGA interviews must be released on YouTube, like yesterday.
Maybe he could do it all in mime form?
But the opening monologue will be silenced on the broadcast. Which will make for an awkward 10 minutes of live broadcast all over the world.
Love the Apatow Skype interviews. Very funny. Ya know what…Apatow for Oscar host. Let’s get on that campaign.
Apatow to Jenkins: “Will you put in a word for me to direct Wonder Woman… 5? Avatar beasts versus Wonder Woman.”
Another call to JJ Abrams from Apatow. “What’s coverage? Like… there’s different shots?”
“I’m tall and I make movies,” says Gerwig wrapping up her nom acceptance speech.
Man, I hope Greta wins best director, Joe. I choose her for best director. She’s just brilliant.
Lady Bird is A24’s highest grossing movie at $42.3M stateside, beating ‘Moonlight’ ($27.8M) and Ex-Machina ($25.4M).
Gerwig on the Directors’ Panel today talking with her fellow nominees: “it was the most exciting three hours of my life.”
Here comes Gerwig. “Oh, they just played the overture from Merrily We Roll Along, my favorite musical… I’ve wanted to be a director my whole life. It took me until I was twenty to say it to myself. It took me another 20 years to start writing what would become Lady Bird.”
Ronan: “We all know now more than ever is the moment to have stories told about women written by women and directed by women. Tentpoles or limited releases, big budget or independent, women have stories to tell that we can all relate to.”
Love Ronan’s Aer Lingus sketch on SNL. Hysterical.
She’s presenting to Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird. “I’m very jetlagged,” she admits.
Saoirse Ronan is up to present another “coin”
Apatow is killing it at the DGAs. No, they haven’t blocked out the rest of his speech….in the press room.
Another commercial. Apatow: “That commercial looks better than any movie I’ve ever made.” He’s back on the “coin”. “It’s a coin but the people who were just nominated, it’s the same sized coin. It should be a mini version. We don’t do that at the WGA. You lose, you get dick. It’s easier to host this when you can curse, just so you know.”
Beth is a 10-time Emmy nominee.
It’s Beth’s 4th DGA award directing for 30 Rock in 2014, America a Tribute for Heroes and SNL in 2001
Schumer congratulates Beth, until she finds out the person accepting on her behalf wasn’t Beth. But she liked Amy’s speech, so it’s all good.
Beth McCarthy-Miller wins DGA comedy series award for VEEP!
And so is Melina Matsoukas for ‘Master of None’ episode…”Thanksgiving”
Aziz Ansari is nominated in this category for ‘Master of None’
“And now it’s my white privilege to introduce best directing in a comedy series.” says Schumer.
“We need to promote women and people of color to the very top positions to power, and we need to do this like yesterday,” says Schumer. “50% of the people who buy movie tickets are people of color. They are under-served”
“The work of the people in this room changes the world” says Schumer.
Amy Schumer presenting for comedy series. She’s praising Peele for Get Out
“This movie was about reaching a hand out for people who haven’t experienced those things,” says Peele about the impact of Get Out and getting audiences who never experienced racial injustice. Interesting fact — Daniel Kaluuya’s character originally went to jail at end of Get Out. That ending didn’t test well and Peele changed it.
“This has been the best year of my life, hands down” says Peele who welcomed a new baby. “I’ve had to balance this with the knowledge that this hasn’t been a good year for our country, for the many of us. I want to take this moment and echo…Dwight Williams said earlier better than I could. These stories of our loves and passions are best weapon against the hate, bigotry and evil policies being pushed into action” says Peele.
Peele: “I’m honored to be in this same category with you guys. A true story: The Emoji Movie helped me quit acting. I was offered the role of poop – this is true, I would not make this up. I was like, ‘That’s f–ked up. Let me sleep on it.’ I came back the next day, I said, ‘What are they offering?’ They said, ‘They already gave it to Patrick Stewart’ I was like, ‘F–K THIS!'”
Looks like Get Out is “in”….see what I did there?
Get Out won the Stanley Kramer award at the PGAs…and counts 4 Oscar noms for best director, picture, Daniel Kaluuya best actor, and Peele’s screenplay.
Winner of First-Time Feature Film …is Jordan Peele, Get Out.
I did like Chastain in the movie.
I loved Molly’s Game. Def in my top 10 for the year. The movie deserved more love from the Academy.
There are some fierce competitors in this category…I am waiting with bated breath to hear who wins.
But good for Patti Cakes for getting nominated. Searchlight shelled out $10.5M for the film at Sundance last year.
Also, Wind River was great.
I am going to chime in and say Get Out.
I’m all for Get Out here.
Not Patti Cakes!
Obviously Patti Cake$ should win. Because it’s brilliant. Except so is Lady Macbeth. And Get Out. And Wind River. And Molly’s Game. Can we have a shoutout for how strong this category is this year? What say you, Tony? Favorite?
This is a really long speech, but I like her tux, so I’ll allow it. Also it’s a good speech dedicated to the tenacity of first time directors.
First Time Feature is up. Kimberly Peirce presents. “They can be crazy, inexperienced, obsessed, desperate, ready to rob a bank, ready to rob themselves, to tell their story. I was once like that.” She tells the story of Boys Don’t Cry.
We’re half way through the show.
“Just is hitting home runs tonight,” exclaims Don Mischer who is presenting the Franklin Schaffner award to Jim Tanker.
Apatow asks Gerwig on the spelling of Saoirse’s first name: “Is she f..ing with us??”
“If you do a Get Out 2…what about Jews?” asks Apatow
Apatow speaks with Peele…in his Skype video. He asks Peele if he makes funny scary noises before yelling ‘Action’
Apatow poking fun at Peele’s ‘pointing’ photo as if the director is saying “WTF is that?!”
Apatow shows his Skype video interview with DGA nominee and Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig.
McDonagh’s “Hangman” play is playing in NYC at the Atlantic Theater Company until March 7.
McDonagh: “I hope you won’t be out of my price range when you win the Oscar this year,” he quips to Rockwell. “But I do know I wouldn’t be in the room tonight if it weren’t for Frances McDormand. To be associated, especially in this tumultuous year, with a woman like this makes me proud.”
And his actors. “One of the easiest actors to love and to care about is Sam Rockwell.”
He gives a huge shoutout to his First AD Peter Kohn.
McDonagh won an Oscar for the live action short title “Six Shooter”. He was later nominated for his original screenplay for In Bruges before landing best picture and screenplay noms for Three Billboards.
McDonagh: “I realized I didn’t want to hear stories made by bullies. If there are girls and boys out there too quiet and shy, and even too vaguely alcoholic to be a film director, don’t worry about it.”
McDonagh: “As Sam knows, I’m not very good at this kind of thing. In fact, that put me off directing. Apart from being a bit thick, I was quiet and shy. I thought being a director was shouting through bullhorns and being a bully generally. Until I found out that you could have your First AD do that.” Big laughs.
David Mamet, Kenny Lonergan, Sam Shephard — Rockwell, puts McDonagh up with these guys on a Mount Rushmore. He also recounts the filmmaker’s inspiration for Three Billboards: riding the bus through the south 20 years ago.
Rockwell: “His writing is astounding, his directing is amazing and nuanced and subtle. He’s funny and fearless.”
“Opening a Martin McDonagh script is like opening up a Christmas gift” says Rockwell.
Rockwell, “I couldn’t say No to Martin even if it meant being eaten by rats.”
Rockwell was directed by Martin McDonagh three times…
That’s the *American* Academy, the British Academy (BAFTA) did right by him…
“City of Ghosts is a difficult, but necessary watch” says Apatow.
Up next – Sam Rockwell presenting to Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. Unfortunately, McDonagh was overlooked by the Academy, with Paul Thomas Anderson getting nominated for Phantom Thread
He dedicates the award to Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently.
Heineman: “In this era of fake news, where facts seem to be malleable and journalism is under fire, I think it is so important to celebrate groups that are corageously speaking truth to power.”
This is Heineman’s second DGA Award nomination. He previously won in 2015 in this category for Cartel Land.
Best Documentary: “City of Ghosts,” Matthew Heineman.
Christine Lahti celebrates the courage of Doc nominees in the TimesOut and MeToo movement.
“I’d like to remind them they did not all win. Just because you got a big coin doens’nt mean you won. Don’t deceive yourself.”
Christine Lahti presenting best Doc
“Have you guys noticed in the best picture category, everyone gets one of those big gold coins. So people who later lose tonight, will think that they won.” says Apatow.
Outstanding achievement in directing for a Reality Program: Brian Smith, MasterChef “Vegas Deluxe & Oyster Shucks”
Aisha Tyler presenting Reality Programs. She joined DGA last year. She got pretzel bread at her table and her name on the back of her chair.
“I can direct a Star Wars.” – says Apatow.
“I’ll tell Kathy Kennedy about that,” says Abrams.
“You directed Star Wars. Are you going to direct a remake of Starman?” Apatow asks JJ Abrams.
JJ Abrams is first. Apatow asks what’s an F-Stop. “What do the lenses do? They have numbers.” “How come my assistant never brings salsa with my Pollo Loco?” Abrams retorts dryly. “You directed Star Wars, you directed Star Trek. Are you going to remake Star Man? Dickie Roberts: Child Star? The Fault in Our Stars?” He says no to all. “Why did you cut Felicity’s hair?”
Apatow reached out to other directors on how to be a better director.
Apatow on Peele: “For years he told me he was making a horror film and he never told me what it was about. I was like, ‘What’s that going to be? The Human Centipede?’ I had no idea he was going to make, like, the greatest horror movie ever. Very inspiring.”
They’re playing the nominated commercials in between awards. Since the DGA doesn’t go out live on television, it’s a nice reminder of the commercial breaks at the Globes and Oscars. But at least these ones are all good enough to be nominated for a big award… A touching Procter and Gamble ad just played.
Peele: “The fact this cry for justice has been heard is at the very least a step in the right direction.”
“The fact that I had never seen a film that addresses the fear of the African American experience…we were in a sunken place” says Peele.
Says Peele, “A cry for justice can come in many forms. The horror genre is my favorite form. I want to talk about horror. It hasn’t gotten the respect it deserves. Horror gives us a way to deal with our fears.”
Peele, “Membership into this guild alone, and the fact that I can even be called director is a dream I’ve been working toward my entire life.” He also threw shoutouts to his directing team.
Peele: “I just signed Garret Morris and Angela Lansbury for the sequel of Get Out. Get Out 2: Driving Miss Rosy.”
If you’re not familiar with DGA Awards protocol we should explain: each of the nominees for Feature Film Award get their own medallions and presentations through the night. We should probably have mentioned this before the Shape and Get Out presentations…
Big cheers for Peele.
Peele is also up for best first feature directorial tonight.
Keener: “Jordan Peele, we salute you for holding up a mirror to the often terrifying reality of American life.”
Her speech is all about stabbing Bradley Whitford. She loses it. From behind her, he says, “What the f–k is going on?”
Jordan Peele is the only director nominated tonight for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film AND Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director.
“Thank you DGA for recognizing the artistic merit of a horror movie. In this case, the horror of being married to Bradley Whitford,” says Catherine Keener.
Huge cheers for Gabriel in her presentation to Peele.
Betty Gabriel: “He wanted to make a horror film that spoke to black people,reflecting the paranoia that they have in this country”
Whitford: “The liberals out there who didn’t get a chance to vote for Obama for the third time: you haven’t lived until you’ve been told, as the president [Obama], through Jordan, to hit your goddamn mark.”
Bradley Whitford: “This does not happen. It is a 4.5 million budget. 23 days of shooting and he knew exactly how he was going to cut it. A first time director right out of the game comes with a voice. It does not happen. Jordan does it with relentless kindness, collaboration and joy.”
Marcus Henderson is presenting Jordan Peele with his DGA nom. He is joined by Betty Gabriel, Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford
Apatow: “I said to my wife, ‘You must have something you want to take,’ she said, ‘I don’t need anything.’ ‘Photos?’ ‘It’s all on the cloud.’ I’m like, ‘Something from your life?’ She’s like, ‘A charger?'”
Apatow is back. “I feel like the night is going well. I don’t know where those people are going back there. Is this a bathroom run, when I get on?” He talks about the LA fires. “I evacuated. We thought the house would burn down, it didn’t. Then you fight about what to take. My wife was like, ‘We got to take the kids wife from when they were little.’ Looking back it’s not that good.”
A stirring speech getting huge applause in the room.
Williams: “At this moment in history we desperately need films that champion the American Dream, that celebrate Americans putting aside their prejudice and struggling together on this planet we all share.”
Williams: “Clearly it would be impossible to sum up a career in the next 47 seconds.” So he speaks of the future, urging the room “to bring forth films that speak to the human potential. We have the potential to listen to each other and understand each other and unique around the goals and values we have in common.”
John Singleton is on stage to present the Frank Capra Achievement Award to Dwight Williams, the AD, production manager and producer. “It takes courage and character to manage the circus, and I’ve seen Dwight manage many, many circuses for me. A couple of elephants and a few clowns. I won’t say what actors were the clowns and the elephants; we’ll keep that to ourselves.”
FUN FACT: This is Weiss’s fourteenth DGA Award nomination and his eighth win!
Weiss gives props too to the college professor he had who taught a course in maintaining cool under pressure.
Weiss is recapping the BTS of the Oscars snafu last year with best picture. He gives props to his stage manager to saving the day.
For Variety/Talk/News/Sports — specials the winner is Glenn Weiss, 89th Annual Academy Awards.
Don Roy King wins for variety/talk/news/talk/sports — scheduled programming for SNL when Jimmy Fallon hosted.
Pamela Adlon presenting Variety/Talk/News/Sports, “Back in the day talk was something TV did in the morning…now sports is polarizing drama. News anchors make us cry more than the cast of ‘This Is Us’ and talk show co-hosts are the Walter Cronkite’s of our time”
“We will screen all the nominated commercials tonight. It’s perhaps the first time time you’ve seen them without fast forward through them.” – Apatow on the commercial noms.
“This movie was full of many reasons why it shouldn’t work, and those are the reasons why it works. For you to tell me to continuye doing these insane fables I’ve believed in for 25 years means the world to me.” He breaks up as he dedicated the awards to his mother and father. “You believe in me and my monsters all the time.”
He’s going to town on this chair analogy.
Guillermo comes to stage. “I don’t know if i’ll ever get used to coming on stages, but this means the world to me, coming from our peers. We’re chairmakers, we make things people can sit on and like, but nobody can explain how we do it.”
“Trying to describe words for del Toro is impossible, which is why I’ll stop talking,” says Hawkins.
“He is a teacher, someone who gives every ounce of their soul to their work.” — Hawkins on del Toro.
“Why can’t the creature get the girl?” — del Toro’s response per Jenkins after Creature from the Black
This was Niki Caro’s first DGA Award nom…and win!
“Guillermo sees the world different from us,” says Richard Jenkins presenting the DGA nom to del Toro with Sally Hawkins.
Winner Children’s Programs — Niki Caro for ‘Anne With an E, “Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny”
While I love Apatow’s stand-up, I don’t know why the DGA had to cut the audio back here. I would argue Brad Garrett’s roasting duties as host at the WGAs a few years back was far more blue. Even Patton Oswalt at any awards show for that matter. I’m not saying Apatow wasn’t funny…just don’t get the censored part.
“I guess I’m not going to be working with Harvey” – Apatow ends his monologue which was cut off in the back media press room, but heard for all the ticked press to hear in the ballroom.
““There is nothing in this for me at all. . .if one moment I talk like matt Damon and try to explain sexual harassment, I am f…. . .I just do this because I am dead inside and [need to feel something].”- Apatow on hosting the DGAs.
“What happens when women direct movies? You get Lady Bird. You get “Mudbound. You get Wonder Woman.’ You get a man directing a movie, you get ‘The Emoji Movie’..with a character who is a literal piece of sh**” joked Apatow.
“Dunkirk, an amazing movie — I saw it on my phone at Chipoltle” quipped Apatow.
“What Harvey Weinstein runied was robes…If I wear one now, my wife is like eewww.” says Apatow.
Said Judd Apatow…
“My comments are very different from Tommy’s. Ae we ready? Are
you going to be supportive?”
He begins by joking about Harvey Weinstien’s robes: “It’s
the costume of Jabba the Hutt”
This is an unprecedented step. Deadline learned Apatow knew his speech would be silent backstage, though it’s unclear if the edict came from the DGA or from him. The speech would be, “personal remarks to the room” is all press were told.
The press are not hearing Apatow’s remarks. They have been blocked from the press room feed. But Deadline is all-knowing…
He introduces Apatow, master of ceremonies. “Trainwreck. 40-year-old Virgin. Not just nicknames for Donald Trump and Mike Pence. But two great films of our MC. He is ethical and honest, but despite that, he is a success in show business.”
He thanks Vice President Betty Thomas; 50% of the Guild’s board is women.
Big cheers from the room.
“This is not just a fight by women for women. They didn’t create this problem. It’s a fight for everyone for a better world for everyone.”
The DGA is determined, he says, to ensure workplaces are places members can go to work without fear of sexual harrassment.
He’s talking about the DGA’s work on residuals, piracy, and other union-y matters.
He thanks UPMs, ADs, Associate Directors and Stage Managers. “If your director wins tonight, please come up on stage and accept the award with them; it’s your award too.”
DGA President Thomas Schlamme is delivering his opening remarks.
The last time that Oscar and DGA’s didn’t sync was 2012 when Affleck was overlooked by the Academy for Argo, but took the DGA, and then Ang Lee won the Oscar for ‘Life of Pi’
Damien Chazelle, last year’s DGA winner and Oscar winner is here to present the final award. While it’s becoming more common for Oscar’s director winner and best picture winner to differ, DGA’s top winner & Oscar have synced for the since 2013.
Anthony and I will be with you through the night; assuming we don’t nod off at any point. But that would be very unprofessional.
The show is kicking off as we speak, with the traditional clip reel of this year’s film and television.