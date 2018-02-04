The 70th annual DGA Awards is the next brick in the awards season road leading to the Oscars. Hosted by Judd Apatow, the Directors Guild of America will honor outstanding directing in film and TV in tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and we are giving you the winners as they happen along with live, up-to-the-minute updates.

On the film side, Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Jordan Peele (Get Out) are all first-time DGA Award nominees. The four directors, along with Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk) are nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film. Peele is also nominated for First-Time Feature Film Director. The competition is stiff this year, but winner will be a frontrunner for Oscar gold.

The TV competition is just as competitive specifically with the Dramatic Series. Contenders include Netflix’s Stranger Things (the Duffer Brothers) and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (Reed Morano), the latter being an awards season favorite. Also in the running for DGA Award glory are three-time nominee HBO’s Game of Thrones (Jeremy Podeswa, Matt Shakman, Alan Taylor) as well as Netflix’s Master of None (Aziz Ansari and Melina Matsoukas), HBO’s Silicon Valley (Mike judge) and Veep (Beth McCarthy-Miller) and Amazon freshman stand-out The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amy Sherman-Palladino) battling it out in the Comedy category.

Read the list of TV nominees here and the film nominees here. Follow the live blog below with Anthony D’Alessandro and Joe Utichi reporting from the ceremony.