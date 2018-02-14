Dev Patel, an Oscar nominee for his role in the Garth Davis-directed biopic, Lion, is attached to star in The Personal History of David Copperfield, a film based on Charles Dickens’ semi-autobiographical novel David Copperfield, which has Oscar nominee and Veep creator Armando Iannucci directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Blackwell.

Said to be a modern take on Dickens’ chronicle of the life of the iconic title character, the film follows Copperfield as he navigates a chaotic world to find his elusive place within it. From his unhappy childhood to the discovery of his gift as a storyteller and writer, all the while on a journey full of life, color and humanity

Iannucci and Kevin Loader are producing the pic, while FilmNation handles international sales and will co-rep U.S. with UTA Independent Film Group.

In addition to Lion, Patel’s more recent film credits include The Man Who Knew Infinity, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Sony’s Chappie. He’s repped by WME, Magnolia Entertainment, and Curtis Brown in the UK.

