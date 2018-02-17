The wait is over, and the result isn’t a huge surprise: Disney Channel has greenlighted Descendants 3, a second sequel in its popular musical telefilm series about the teenage sons and daughters of classic Disney villains.

The news broke with an interstitial during tonight’s Disney Channel airing of Zombies as Descendant Mal (Dove Cameron) — the daughter of Sleeping Beauty’s Maleficent — teased a possible new villain: her dad. Watch the promo above.

Disney Channel

Again starring Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope and China Anne McClain, Descendants 3 has launched production in Vancouver for a summer 2019 premiere. Kenny Ortega (High School Musical) is back to executive produce, choreograph and direct from a script by franchise veterans Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon, who won a WGA Award for penning 2015’s Descendants. The duo also exec produce. Additional casting is TBA.

“By adding a modern twist to Disney’s most treasured heritage properties, the world of Descendants has become an instant classic,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide. “We’re thrilled that the creative team that conceived and launched this global phenomenon is back to dive deeper into these characters and the imaginative world from which they come.”

Last year’s Descendants 2 premiered in July simultaneously across four Disney|ABC Television Group networks — Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD and Freeform — along with Lifetime and Lifetime Movies, luring 21 million total viewers among them in Live+3. That marked a 61% surge over the Live+Same-Day number. It drew 5.3 million viewers on Disney Channel alone, marking the top-rated cable TV telecast in all major youth demographics since the original Descendants premiered in July 2015.

Airing only on Disney Channel, the first pic in the series garnered 6.6 million viewers and also jumped 61% in L+3 to 10.5 million.

No mention so far of an aftershow, which the first sequel got last year.

Check out the Descendants 3 promo above.