The still officially untitled Deadpool 2 just got Cable. In this new trailer for the much-awaited sequel, fans get first footage of Josh Brolin as the mutant, not to mention some action-figure play as Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool plays with some pretty cool dolls.

Take a look at the trailer above, and a photo of Cable below.

But if you’re expecting official loglines or detailed plot info, keep waiting. Here’s the description that comes with the new footage:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

“Why are the visual effects not done?” asked an angry Deadpool, interrupting the initial, and very serious, footage of Brolin’s arrival as Cable. “Aw f*ck it, I’ll do it myself,” he says, at which point we’re treated to the dolls, er, action figures. “I’m Cable and I’m from the future,” says the Deadpool-voiced Cable toy, before the trailer cuts back to the real thing and actual action.

The trailer isn’t exactly SFW – “Your time’s up, you dumb f*ck,” snarls Cable near the end, with Deadpool deadpanning into the camera, “Well, that’s just lazy writing.”

In addition to Reynolds and Brolin, the film stars Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Stefan Kapicic, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams and Karan Soni. David Leitch is directing from the Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick script.

Fox releases Deadpool 2 on May 18.

