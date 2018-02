The trailer for Deadpool 2 wasn’t one of the numerous heavy hitters showcased during commercial time at Super Bowl LII. But that didn’t stop the film’s offiical account from having some fun.

The trailer for the sequel to the $783 million-grossing first film is now expected around Valentine’s Day (it’s also being showcased before the Black Panther in theaters). But wisecracking Wade Wilson had a field day during the Super Bowl, tweeting away.

Here’s some highlights:

Just once I'd like the winning coach to pose under the @Gatorade like he was in Flashdance, or Footloose, or whatever that Patrick Swayze movie was. Oh well, maybe next year… #DPtheSB #SB52 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 5, 2018

Gronk reminds me of a cooler, more athletic, better looking Colossus. Hell of a tight end, too. #GronkSpike #DPtheSB #SB52 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 5, 2018

Everyone in the bar just freaked out at once so either there was an interception, or they discovered I've been peeing in the chili. #DPtheSB #SB52 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 5, 2018