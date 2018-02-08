Deadpool 2 director David Leitch has emerged as the frontrunner to direct Universal Pictures’ Untitled Fast and Furious Spin-Off which will star Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, a source confirmed to Deadline. The spinoff is being written by Chris Morgan who has written pretty much every film in the mega-franchise.

The project, which Deadline initially broke the news about last April, will focus on Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s characters, agent Luke Hobbs and criminal Deckard Shaw, from the popular franchise.

The move would put Leitch onto yet another successful franchise. The stuntman turned director has already has Atomic Blonde under his belt and also was uncredited on John Wick.

Universal has the spinoff pegged for release for July 26, 2019.

